YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in YETI by 50.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

YETI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. 1,350,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,074. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

