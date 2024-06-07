Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,911,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 784,262 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $4.72.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $633.09 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Yext by 17,238.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

