York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

