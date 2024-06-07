Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YUM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,870. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

