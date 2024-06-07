Zentry Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $215.31 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Zentry has a market cap of $215.31 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zentry has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,436,795,394 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,433,704,365.493175 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.0395646 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $20,970,165.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

