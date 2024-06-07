ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZIVO opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. ZIVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.