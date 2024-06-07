Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $45,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Zoetis
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.78. 2,278,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
