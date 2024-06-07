Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.6 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.30) EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.74 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $380.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

