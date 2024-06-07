Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $20.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zumiez

Zumiez Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.