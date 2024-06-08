10,677 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. 4,223,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,160. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

