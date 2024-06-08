12,551 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 2,553,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,223. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

