1,390 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

GLD stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

