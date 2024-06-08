1,451 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 796,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,730. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

