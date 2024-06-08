17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) Shares Sold by Galileo PTC Ltd

Galileo PTC Ltd reduced its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,638 shares during the period. 17 Education & Technology Group accounts for about 0.0% of Galileo PTC Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Galileo PTC Ltd owned about 3.09% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.1 %

YQ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.23.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 147.43%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

