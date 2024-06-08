17,100 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

