175 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,772. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $256.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

