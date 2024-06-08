1,960 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 525,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $135.76 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

