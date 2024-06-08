1,997 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

