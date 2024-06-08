2,141 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 10,852,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

