4,213,483 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,213,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,427,000. Arvinas comprises approximately 2.7% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 7.66% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 841.5% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Arvinas by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 134,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,270 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 146,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 544,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

