5,316 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.96. 25,829,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $465.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.06 and a 200-day moving average of $427.03.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

