625,000 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.00% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. 425,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

