646 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

