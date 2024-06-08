72,654 Shares in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $9,241,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDLR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

