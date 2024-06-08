900 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Intuit makes up about 0.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.30 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

