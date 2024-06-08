9,447 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,447 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,109,261 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,087,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,729,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $163,968,000 after buying an additional 437,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,916,000 after buying an additional 351,103 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $8,982,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 1,573,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.