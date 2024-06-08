Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 8,666,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,876. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

