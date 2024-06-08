ABCMETA (META) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $324,194.55 and $1.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,331.41 or 1.00032969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00099790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

