Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.00.

ACN opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.22. The company has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Accenture by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,680,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,480,000 after acquiring an additional 124,068 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.8% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

