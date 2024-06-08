Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 3.4% Higher

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.19 ($0.21) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.20). 348,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 513% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.20).

Adler Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,347.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.28.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

Recommended Stories

