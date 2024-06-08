Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $108.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

