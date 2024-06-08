Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

