AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 20,189 Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 22,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,888. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

