AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. 1,916,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

