AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 533.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $12,238,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $11,213,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. 400,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 167.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

