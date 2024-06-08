AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 440 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 727.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. 292,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,573.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,604.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.