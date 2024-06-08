AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

