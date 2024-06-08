AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.33. The stock had a trading volume of 847,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.08.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

