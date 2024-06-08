AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hershey by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 18,495.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $33,672,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.06. 715,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

