AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

