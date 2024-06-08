AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of COMPASS Pathways worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 280,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $203,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,005,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,742 shares of company stock worth $903,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

