AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $466,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE ITW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. The stock had a trading volume of 659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,656. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.32.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.