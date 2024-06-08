AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 264,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,494. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

