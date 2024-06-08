AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 264,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,494. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
