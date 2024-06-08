AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth $4,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.67. 726,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

