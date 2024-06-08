AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HTHT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.