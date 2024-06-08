AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REFI shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REFI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,674. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

