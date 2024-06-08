AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 598,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

