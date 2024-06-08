AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.78. 2,686,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.