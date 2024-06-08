AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ELPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

