Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 6,291 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 6,291 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $20,760.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,783,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ALRN has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

